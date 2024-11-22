Kazakh President Announces Measures to Ensure Nation’s Security  

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Prime Minister, the Head of the Executive Office of the President, the heads of all law enforcement agencies and akims (mayors) to take urgent measures to ensure the security of the main military and civilian facilities in connection with the escalation of the situation around Ukraine, the President’s Spokesperson Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 22.

“The Chairmen of the Parliament’s houses have been notified of the measures taken. The President personally controls the situation in the country. Our state’s primary strategic goal is to preserve stability, calm, law, and order. Kazakhstan has consistently supported settling the problem of ending hostilities between the two Slavic peoples through negotiations,” the statement reads.

Following the President’s instructions, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov convened an operational meeting to discuss the implementation of urgent measures to ensure the security of the main military and civilian facilities.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Kazakh Ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Foreign Affairs, Healthcare, Transport, Energy, Industry and Construction, National Economy and Finance, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 22.

Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov addressed ongoing efforts to ensure the protection of strategic and infrastructure facilities. The meeting also discussed measures to maintain stability and public order, and ensure the safety of transport communications, the activities of life support facilities, etc.

Bektenov instructed ministries to keep special control over the implementation of the President’s instructions to ensure security and promptly report any changes in the situation.