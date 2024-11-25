Kazakh PM: Digital Solutions to Combat Shadow Economy, Improve Budget Efficiency

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted in a Nov. 25 meeting focused on digital solutions that these innovations are crucial in combating the shadow economy, improving tax and customs administration, and ensuring more efficient planning and allocation of budget funds.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the Ministry of Finance has introduced the Online Budget Monitoring project to track state budget execution more effectively. This initiative shifts from manual checks to a digital system that processes over 150 million payments. As a result, more than four billion tenge (US$8 million) has already been returned to the budget.

The pilot launch of the Tapsyru service aims to optimize state property redistribution and reduce budget expenditures. This platform creates a unified registry of unclaimed assets, simplifying transfers and joint agreements. Currently, 721 participants and over 313,000 assets are registered on the platform.

The government plans to introduce the Unified Personal Account of an Entrepreneur in 2025, which will consolidate access to the Finance Ministry’s information systems, addressing the issue of disparate services and data duplication. The interface is designed to streamline business management and facilitate interactions between entrepreneurs and government agencies.

The meeting participants also focused on successful digital initiatives in social services. For instance, the voucher financing system for preschool organizations ensures greater transparency in government procurement, enabling parents to select kindergartens.

The Social Wallet project has digitized services such as free meals for children, with implementation in 215 schools in Astana and the Mangystau, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan Regions. The project connects 726 state pharmacies at clinics where over 947,000 prescriptions have been processed. In 2025, the Social Wallet will also distribute sports and creative activity orders and vouchers for recreational camps.