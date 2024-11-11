Kazakh Junior Chess Players Win Silver, Bronze at FIDE Championships in Brazil

ASTANA – Kazakh junior chess players secured three silver and one bronze medals at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Youth Chess Championships 2024, held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 in Florianópolis, Brazil, reported the Kazakhstan Chess Federation’s press service.

In the under-14 category, International Master (IM) Edgar Mamedov won silver, while IM Sauat Nurgaliyev claimed bronze. Among the girls under 18, Woman International Master (WIM) Amina Kairbekova also took silver, as did IM Aldiyar Ansat in the under-18 category.

Over 500 young chess players from 63 countries took part in the championships, including one Grandmaster, one Woman Grandmaster, 22 IMs, and four WIMs. Kazakhstan was represented by 20 chess players.

Other Kazakh chess players competed for top positions as the tournament neared its final rounds. Daniyal Sapenov, competing in the under-16 category, faced Germany’s Bennet Hagner in a decisive match that extended to 88 moves but ultimately lost. In the girls’ under-16 category, Zarina Nurgaliyeva reached the last round but was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Afruza Khamdamova.