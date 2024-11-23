Kazakh Documentary Film Wins Awards at California Best Shorts Competition

ASTANA – The Kazakh documentary film “Shekteusiz Umit” (Endless Hope) directed by Marat Teleuov received the award of merit at California-based Best Shorts Competition in the Documentary Short and Disability Issues nominations.

The film tells about the lives of five families raising children with cerebral palsy. According to producer Daniyar Valiulla, the film’s core theme is that these children aspire to be complete members of society. They do not want sympathy or pity from society, but rather to be seen as full-fledged citizens.

“We wanted to show that despite the limited abilities of such children, they have limitless dreams, just like any healthy child. They study, communicate, set goals, and their parents provide them with the greatest conditions possible. This connection and mutual assistance is probably stronger compared to ordinary families,” said Teleuov, reported inbusiness.kz on Nov. 22.