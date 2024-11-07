Kazakh Classic ‘My Name is Kozha’ Presented at UNESCO in Paris

ASTANA – The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) headquarters in Paris hosted a presentation of the Kazakh novel “My Name is Kozha” by renowned children’s author Berdibek Sokpakbaev, newly translated into French, at a Nov. 6 conference celebrating Sokpakbaev’s 100th anniversary.

According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service, attendees at the event expressed confidence that the French edition will introduce young readers to the unique world of Kazakh culture, showcasing the nation’s rich traditions and values.

The book tells the story of Kozha, a lively, mischievous boy from a Kazakh village whose bold dreams and strong sense of justice often lead him into tricky situations. Yet, he navigates each trouble with sincerity and wit, challenging social injustice and adult authority.

The inclusion of Sokpakbaev’s 100th anniversary in the UNESCO commemorations reflects the significance of his contribution to world culture. Sokpakbaev, a member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union since 1952, was recognized as a classic of Kazakh children’s literature during his lifetime, and his works remain widely read today.