Kazakh Citizens Assess Changes in Lifestyle Over Past 33 Years

ASTANA – Nearly three-quarters of Kazakhstan citizens surveyed recently by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) positively assess the changes in their families over the past 33 years.

In its survey released on Nov. 12, the KazISS asked respondents to evaluate not the economic achievements of the state and its policies but the changes in their own families.

Respondents evaluated the changes that have occurred in their families since 1991 in five areas: life in general, life in their city/village, family relationships, income and health.

From my perspective, life in the country changed drastically, when I compare the way I was growing and now see my son growing in independent Kazakhstan.

Income

Family income has undoubtedly increased, and we now have a plethora of opportunities, entertainment and shops. In my childhood, family outings to cafes and toy stores were uncommon.

When I was a kid, my parents would buy a Snickers bar, and we would divide it into five parts: for dad, mom, sisters, and me. It was hilarious and filled me with joy. As the youngest child, my parents occasionally gave me their portions.

You cannot surprise youngsters with this anymore. It takes a lot to surprise them today. As a mother, I am concerned that children are rapidly losing interest in toys. I believe that availability and accessibility spoil this interest and can limit the duration of enjoyment from any process in the future.

We now have greater possibilities in every aspect of life, information comes from many sources, including social media sites and traditional media outlets. Nowadays, individuals consume a lot of information, including dangerous information, and it is critical for adults to assist youngsters in choosing what to watch.

My son is now getting ready for school and I was surprised by the choice of Kazakh schools parents have now: state and private, international and micro schools that prefer small classes and provide students with the opportunity to explore and express their individuality. In my time, it seems there were mainly state schools. I studied in both a Russian and a Kazakh school, and there was a big difference for me. Now I am very glad that much attention is paid to the Kazakh language development.

In those early years, our parents have gone through many difficult trials and they had just one goal: to feed us, to survive, to instill in us values to make us good people, to enroll us in kindergarten, and to provide us with an education. We no longer have to stand in line for food, nor do we have to work hard to earn living; instead, we may taste the joys of modern life in abundance and travel to any country. It is crucial for us to remember this at all times and be grateful to our parents for what we have.

Family relations

The divorce rate has climbed in recent years, and based on personal experience, this is not likely due to a decline in the importance of family values. Of course, destructive habits and behavior typically end in divorce.

The older generation remembers that in Soviet times, it was more difficult for a divorced person to make a career than for a married person. At the time, divorces were condemned in society. Kazakhstan gained independence only 33 years ago and our people are learning to take full responsibility for their lives, they face changing circumstances.

My generation, by inertia, married young, as did our mothers. However, in family relationships, conditions may develop that couples are not willing to live with. At that moment, we see that we live in a free society and we decide for ourselves whether we want to live like this throughout our lives or not. That is the reason why the divorce rate increased. And now those who have gone through divorce and gained life experience realize that marriage must be taken carefully and wisely, and that it is preferable for a kid to live not only in a complete, but also in a happy family.

Also, I am seeing a rise in the average age of first marriage for both grooms and brides, and I feel this is the best option, because those marrying are doing so more purposefully and preparedly, which can lead to a reduction in the level of family breakup. Women may now give birth at any age. This, among other things, is now achievable thanks to the development of advanced reproductive technology. Previously, women tried to give birth before turning 30. Modern statistics show that the average age of a mother at birth increased compared to previous years, reaching 31.5 years in 2022.

I believe that the most crucial aspect of a relationship is the ability to listen and pay attention to a person’s feelings and words. Everyone needs to be heard. Attention and time are the most essential gifts; we should learn to be together, communicate without interruptions, and speak frequently.

If we preserve our national identity and traditions, we can restore respect for family values. Our children’s generation will approach marriage more carefully, and the number of divorces will decline. As a nation, we are growing, developing, and we will gradually come to this.

Health

In recent years, my family and I have been more concerned with our health, as we have gained more information, we have become more interested in our health to live a long and fulfilling life. We remove harmful foods from our diet for better health. More people engage in sports, and physical activities, and prefer healthier food products.

Health is of the utmost importance for every person, and we should take care of our physical and mental health for personal reasons. However, in our busy lives, people may ignore or forget about annual check-ups, ensuring timely prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Now, every polyclinic provides medical care and check-ups, and private laboratories offer high-quality blood testing services.

Unfortunately, over the past 30 years, allergy has become a primary health concern not only in Kazakhstan but also in almost every country due to the environment, especially dust and air pollution.

Life in the city

Astana has been my home since 2002, and I have witnessed its transformation. At that time, the administration began to build parks and green areas and plant young trees with frail trunks. More than 20 years later, these parks have turned into lovely green spaces with high trees to which you will want to come again and again. I appreciate the many parks in the city today, where you can go and sit on the green grass, have picnics in the summer, ride the slides with your children on weekends, and sipping tea from a thermos in the winter.

Of course, no matter how hard a person tries to find only the good in things, you will occasionally discover waste in your city and witness damaging behavior in society.

I, like everyone else, often think about my child’s future and upbringing, and I feel that if I want to change the culture of society in which I and my child will live, I must begin with myself, and I am continually doing so. For example, I always have cat food and a bag with me so that if I come across plastic garbage or an empty bottle, I can collect it and carry it to the next trash can. Parents educate their children on what is right and wrong by their actions. For me, the culture of behavior is mainly about safety.

It is essential to ask ourselves what we, as a society, can do to make Kazakhstan healthier, safer, and happier for us and our children.