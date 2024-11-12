KazAID, EFSD Promote Region’s Sustainable Economic Growth & Development

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) have signed a framework memorandum of understanding to boost the region’s long-term economic growth.

During a Nov. 7 meeting, KazAID Chair Arken Arystanov and EFSD Managing Director Andrey Shirokov discussed possible joint areas of work, including funding of project activities, organization and implementation of joint events, and promoting sustainable and balanced growth of the beneficiary states, reported the KazAID’s press service.



EFSD is a regional financial arrangement worth over $9 billion. It was established in 2009 by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Tajikistan. The EFSD aims to foster economic and financial stability in its member countries and assist their long-term growth.