Bibisara Assaubayeva Wins Bronze at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Shymkent

ASTANA – The second leg of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Women’s Grand Prix Series 2024-2025 concluded on Nov. 9 in Shymkent, with Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva securing a bronze medal, reported KazChess press service.

After an intense nine-round competition, Alexandra Goryachkina (rating 2533), competing under the FIDE flag, secured a decisive victory in the second stage of the tournament, scoring seven points. Former World Champion Tan Zhongyi (China, rating 2551) followed closely, finishing in second place with 6.5 points. Kazakhstan’s women team leader and silver medalist of the 45th Chess Olympiad, Assaubayeva (rating 2487), once again secured a podium finish by taking third place.

The prestigious tournament organized by Kazakhstan Chess Federation with the support of the FIDE and Freedom Holding Corp, gathered 10 renowned players, each with considerable tournament experience, who competed in a round-robin format.

“Shymkent, with its rich chess heritage, has become the venue for one of the most prestigious women’s tournaments under the FIDE banner. We are proud to host such high-level events, strengthening Kazakhstan’s position on the global chess stage and inspiring thousands of young athletes in the regions toward new achievements. The successful conclusion of this tournament is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between federations, authorities, and businesses in the name of fair victories and the development of this noble game,” said President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov.

The FIDE Women’s Grand Prix is notable for its substantial prize money. Each of the six stages offers a prize fund of €80,000 (US$85,700), with the first-place winner receiving €18,000 (US$19,200) and the second-place winner €13,000 (US$13,900).

The total prize fund for the entire series is a record-breaking $600,000, including $120,000, which will be distributed among the top ten players in the overall standings. The Grand Prix is not only valuable for its monetary rewards but also as an opportunity to increase ratings and, for the series winner, to qualify for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament in 2026, bringing them one step closer to the world chess crown.