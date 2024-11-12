Astana Format Guarantors Urge Peace and Humanitarian Aid in Middle East

ASTANA — The representatives of Iran, Russia and Türkiye, meeting as guarantors of the Astana Format in the Kazakh capital from Nov. 11-12, urged an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza while condemning ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two-day event focused on efforts for a comprehensive settlement and confidence-building measures in the region. The event concluded with the adoption of a joint statement by the Astana Format guarantors.



The representatives expressed deep concern over recent violence affecting Lebanese civilians and causing widespread destruction of infrastructure. They also condemned Israeli strikes in Syria, which they said violated Syria’s sovereignty and contributed to tensions across the Middle East.

The joint statement highlighted UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and urged adherence, emphasizing Lebanon’s right to peace and security. It also reaffirmed the need for Israel to cease all military operations in Syria and to comply with international legal standards, particularly in the occupied Syrian Golan, as outlined in UN resolutions.

“[The representatives] underscored the urgency for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UN agencies and all humanitarian actors to develop an emergency response for those who were forced to cross from Lebanon into the Syrian territory following the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon,” reads the document.

The representatives also criticized the recent targeting of the Iranian Embassy’s consular section in Damascus, calling these actions a violation of international law and destabilizing regional security.

The Astana Format representatives emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria, noting that restoring these ties based on mutual respect could combat terrorism, promote safe refugee returns and facilitate humanitarian aid across Syria.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the influence of separatist agendas in northern Syria, which threaten Syria’s territorial integrity and the security of neighboring countries. The representatives condemned the activities of terrorist groups, including the recent attack on a Turkish Aerospace Industries facility in Ankara on Oct. 23.

“[The representatives] expressed their conviction that there could be no military solution in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to advance a viable and lasting Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” reads the joint statement.

Reviewing humanitarian concerns in Syria, the representatives urged the international community to provide substantial funding and assistance, noting the negative effects of sanctions on Syria’s economy and civilian population. They called for continued cross-border aid through authorized points and early recovery projects to rebuild essential infrastructure, including water, electricity, healthcare and other needs.

The joint statement also emphasized a call for international support for the safe, voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Syria. It underscored the importance of a political solution, highlighting the role of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in creating a pathway toward peace. The representatives urged the resumption of the committee’s activities without bureaucratic and logistical obstacles to draft constitutional reforms for stabilizing Syria.

The sides agreed to hold the next Summit in Russia as outlined in the Joint Statement of the Tripartite Summit of July 19, 2022, and to convene the 23rd International Meeting on Syria in Astana in the first half of 2025.