US Department of State Delivers Positive Evaluation of C5+1 summit in New York

ASTANA – The U.S. Department of State gave an official assessment on the results of the C5+1 meeting during the UN General Assembly in New York, at the request of Kazinform.

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson gave the following assessment:

“The C5+1 partnership has demonstrated that we are at our strongest when we work together to provide regional solutions to global challenges.

During the UN General Assembly, we reflected on significant accomplishments since the inaugural C5+1 Presidential Summit in September 2023, such as the launch of the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, the B5+1 platform for public-private sector dialogue, and the C5+1 disability rights initiative.

We also looked ahead. The year 2025 will mark the tenth year of C5+1 partnership. We look forward to continued collaboration on many regional programs covering a broad range of issues. This includes partnering on business and people-to-people exchanges, education and English language, security, human rights, regional trade, and energy, and building the capacity of independent civil society and media.

We are proud that over the last three decades, the United States has demonstrated its commitment to Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Kazakhstan has been a strong advocate for global dialogue and a leader in Central Asia on issues ranging from peacekeeping to non-proliferation efforts.

We welcome ongoing cooperation to address together these and future global challenges, including climate change, the green energy transition, disability rights, and global AI governance norms.

We value our relationship with Kazakhstan and endeavor to be a reliable partner. Our relationship is rooted in our support for Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

We continue to find ways to strengthen the U.S.-Kazakhstan economic partnership and continuously seek new opportunities to broaden our people-to-people ties, and support security cooperation, as evidenced by the May 2024 U.S.-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD).

We are committed to fostering Kazakhstan’s economic prosperity by promoting international investment and reinforcing connections with global markets,” reads the statement, published on Oct. 10.