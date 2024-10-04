Panel Session in Ankara Highlights Achievements and Goals of Turkic Cooperation 

ASTANA – Ankara hosted an event to mark the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which established the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Day of Turkic States Cooperation, reported the organization’s press service.

The panel session, titled The Current State and Future Prospects of Turkic Cooperation, focused on the achievements, challenges, and future directions of cooperation among the Turkic states.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev highlighted the organization’s progress in enhancing political, economic, and cultural ties among its members and stressed the importance of continued collaboration for the prosperity and unity of the Turkic world.

He noted the significant contributions of the OTS in developing transport and communication networks, particularly the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. These initiatives have boosted regional trade efficiency and fostered economic integration by connecting Asia with Europe.

The event participants also discussed various aspects of Turkic cooperation, including economic development, cultural heritage, and education, while exploring strategies to deepen collaboration amid current global and geopolitical trends.