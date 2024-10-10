Organization of Turkic States to Establish Unified Information System for Accessible Medical Services

ASTANA – Health Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a protocol of intent to create a unified information system, called Türktransplant, during their fourth meeting chaired by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev on Oct. 8 in Shusha, reported the OTS press service.

The participants also signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation between medical facilities of the member states.

According to Kazinform, the purpose of creating Türktransplant is to increase access to certain medical services for citizens of the member states with a population of nearly 160 million people. Musayev noted that the system will promote the creation of a unified health database.

The protocol will support the exchange of medical data, organ donation, and transplant coordination between OTS member countries, in accordance with national legislation of these nations and the organization’s observers.