Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly Retains IBF and WBO Titles

By Staff Report in Sports on 4 October 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 knockouts) retained the International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight title and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) title as he defeated New Zealand’s Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 knockouts) in a fight at The Star in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 4, reported Sports.kz.

Alimkhanuly secured a technical knockout in the ninth round out of twelve, after knocking down Mikhailovich in the second round. Photo credit: Facebook/BerikSultan

Initially, only the IBF title was at stake, but both world titles were contested in the bout. Alimkhanuly secured a technical knockout in the ninth round out of twelve, after knocking down Mikhailovich in the second round.

Alimkhanuly won the sixteenth victory in his professional career and successfully defended his IBF and WBO belts, while Mikhailovich experienced his first professional defeat.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »