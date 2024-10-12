Kazakhstan’s Call to Eliminate Domestic Violence Gains Support at UN

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s resolution urging the international community to eliminate domestic violence was unanimously adopted at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Oct. 10 in Geneva, reported the foreign ministry’s press service.

The resolution was discussed for the first time at the UN human rights platform, highlighting the global issue of domestic violence and capturing the attention of the international community.

Kazakhstan’s initiative is based on the country’s human rights priorities and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s systemic reforms. The criminalization of domestic violence law, adopted in April 2024 in Kazakhstan, stimulated the promotion of this initiative on the UN’s global human rights platform.

For the first time, the UN has recognized domestic violence as the most common and least publicized form of violence in this resolution. The document calls on all states to take concrete action to prevent and eliminate domestic violence, protect victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The HRC also decided to include this issue in its 2025 agenda, with plans to adopt a comprehensive report offering recommendations on addressing the structural and underlying causes and risk factors of domestic violence.

Kazakhstan’s resolution garnered broad international support, co-sponsored by more than 60 countries, including the United States, China, countries of the European Union, as well as nations from Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The resolution marks another significant achievement for Kazakhstan during its three-year term on the UNHRC, which concludes this year.

Last year, Kazakhstan’s resolution on Ensuring Quality Education for Peace and Tolerance for Every Child was also adopted at the UN platform in Geneva.