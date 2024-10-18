Kazakhstan to Expand Cooperation with EU in Energy, Logistics and Transport 

ASTANA – Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko noted the importance of expanding cooperation in the energy, logistics, and transport sectors at an Oct. 17 meeting with Giusi Princi, the new chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS) in Brussels.

As stated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the EP delegation showed particular interest in projects related to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the construction of a green hydrogen production plant. The European side welcomed Kazakhstan’s membership in the Mineral Security Partnership Forum and emphasized the significance of technological solutions in the critical raw materials sector.

Vassilenko reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable energy partner for the European Union, particularly in traditional energy and critical minerals.

The parties also touched on political cooperation, confirming their intention to continue developing dialogue on key topics such as the rule of law, human rights protection, and EU programs in Central Asia. Princi expressed support for Kazakhstan’s socio-political reforms.

The officials discussed simplifying visa procedures for Kazakh citizens to enhance business, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The EP members also noted the significance of Kazakhstan’s recent referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant, which could open new avenues for energy cooperation.

Vassilenko also met with Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service Luc Pierre Devigne to elaborate on cooperation plans as part of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU, focusing on simplifying visa requirements and expanding collaboration in various areas.