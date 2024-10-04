Kazakhstan Strengthens Role as Key EU Partner in Central Asia

ASTANA – The European Parliament hosted a conference on Oct. 2, discussing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU).

Tomáš Zdechovský, a member of the European People’s Party, the largest group in the European Parliament (EP), emphasized the substantial potential for growing bilateral ties, particularly in trade and developing connections between people.

He also said the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan on the construction of a nuclear power plant, scheduled for Oct. 6, is a sign of the country’s democratization.

“It is gratifying that important issues of the country’s development are being resolved in the republic with the participation of society and ordinary people. Of course, holding a referendum on whether to build a new nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan or not is a positive fact,” he said, as quoted by EU Reporter.

Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia from the Diplomatic World Institute, highlighted the geopolitical and economic advantages of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which reduces geopolitical risks and supports the strategy of Western countries aimed at diversifying trade routes and expanding global connections.

Turkstra also praised Kazakhstan’s measures to modernize and improve its logistics infrastructure with new terminals, railway lines, stations, additional reception, and storage points.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski stressed Kazakhstan’s key role for European food producers, “even though its market is not so big.”

Jerzy Olędzki, a Central Asian expert and a member of the Foundation Council of the Michał Boym Institute for Asian and Global Studies, added that Kazakhstan has become a significant alternative source of energy resources and rare earth metals for Europeans.

The members of the EP plan to visit Kazakhstan in October-November to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties.