Kazakhstan Showcases Investment Potential at First Finance Forum in New York

ASTANA – Citigroup’s headquarters in New York City hosted the first Kazakhstan Finance Day forum on Oct. 28 to attract new investment to Kazakhstan as a promising economic destination, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum highlighted Kazakhstan’s economic growth, potential, and investment opportunities. It covered the country’s macroeconomic overview, financial market trends, achievements in digitization, and plans to enhance the national financial infrastructure’s technological, security, and efficiency aspects. Sessions addressed direct and portfolio investments for investors and financial market participants.

American investors were introduced to financial tools to facilitate business operations in Kazakhstan and liberalize the banking regulations. They praised the ongoing economic reforms, which enhance the country’s appeal to American businesses, and its stable macroeconomic policies, positioning Kazakhstan as a strategic hub for Central Asian investment.

Bilateral meetings and networking sessions on the forum’s sidelines fostered new business connections and strengthened investment collaboration.

The event brought together over 450 leaders from finance and economics, including major Wall Street investors such as Blackstone, Ashmore, JP Morgan, Cerberus, Apollo Global Management, KKR, and Bloomberg. Kazakhstan’s delegation included officials from the National Bank, the Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development, the Astana International Financial Centre, and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.