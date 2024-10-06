Kazakhstan Presents Its Human Rights Implementation Policy at UN

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s policy in the field of human rights was presented at the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva on Oct. 2, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan, together with the diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, along with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, held a special event entitled “Human Rights and Right to Development” on the margins of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Yerlan Alimbayev, Kazakhstan’s permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, briefed participants on the results of four comprehensive packages of political reforms implemented in the country in 2019-2021. He also spoke about the plans for economic transformation outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent state-of-the-nation address and the plans for the transition to a new economic model, including further de-monopolization and diversification of the economy.

In particular, Alimbayev highlighted the measures taken in the country to support small and medium-sized businesses, to simplify tax codes, to employ over 3.3 million individuals by 2029, to create 450,000 new jobs, including 200,000 for young people and about the National Fund for children.

He also emphasized the crucial role of a regional approach in developing a comprehensive strategy for sustainable development and fostering stability and resilience across the region.