Kazakhstan-Mongolia Trade Hits Nearly $84 Million Ahead of Tokayev’s Visit

ASTANA – Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia reached $83.9 million in January-August 2024, Kazinform reported on Oct. 28, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Mongolia.

According to Aidar Amrebayev, the Center for Political Studies director at the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies, the states share a similar approach to foreign policy in dealing with such major powers as China and Russia.

Amrebayev noted that Kazakhstan and Mongolia are also undergoing political modernization. Mongolia’s economic ambitions paralleled Kazakhstan’s focus on transitioning from a resource-based to a manufacturing-based economy, particularly in agricultural processing and livestock.

The countries plan to open a joint museum to support bilateral initiatives in education, science, information, archaeology, and the history of nomads, reflecting their cultural ties.

“There is a historical and cultural connection between our countries. Now we are developing a construct related to Jochi [Khan, the eldest son of the Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan] in Kazakhstan. Mongolia’s national and cultural identity is also based on the legacy of Genghis Khan,” Amrebayev noted.

Kazakhstan and Mongolia are further strengthening their connections with plans for a new road route passing through Oskemen and Ridder in Kazakhstan and Tuyekta, Russia, with access to Mongolia’s border. The Kazakh section of the proposed route from Oskemen to the Russian border (189 kilometers in length) has already been built: specialists will carry out major and medium repairs on 62 kilometers of the road. This route will significantly improve transport links and reduce travel times, facilitating economic and cultural exchanges.

Amrebayev also emphasized the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as a promising avenue for Mongolia to diversify its transport corridors, potentially reaching the European Union via Kazakhstan. He expects Tokayev’s visit to Mongolia will bring diverse and fruitful initiatives.