Kazakhstan Launches Training for Teachers from Central Asia’s Medical Universities

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) has launched a week-long training course for ten teachers from medical universities of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan as part of the expanded Avicenna: Healthcare program, which runs from Oct. 17-23, reported the KazAID’s press service.

The training is being held free of charge through a grant from KazAID and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The participants receive information on various aspects of medical education in Kazakhstan. They will also have the opportunity to visit the main attractions in Astana as part of the cultural program organized with the support of the Astana Development Centre. The Astana Medical University will host seminars.

Earlier this year, 17 students from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan participated in the first Avicenna: Healthcare program, held in April.