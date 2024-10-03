Kazakhstan Launches Innovative Production of Rice Husk-Based Material 

ASTANA—Kazakhstan launched the production of a silicon carbon nanocomposite derived from rice husks on Oct.3. The first production stage aims to produce 1,500 tons of this multifunctional material annually.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the National Center for Integrated Processing of Mineral Raw Materials is implementing the project.

“Rice husks are a byproduct of rice production, comprising about 20% of the grain’s weight. By utilizing the natural advantages of this material, a processing technology to produce a multifunctional silicon-carbon nanocomposite was developed,” said Sultanbek Aimakov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Science Foundation.

This innovative material can serve as a filler for rubber products and friction materials and a raw material for silicon and ferroalloys. Additionally, it has applications in agriculture.

Aimakov also attended the International Scientific and Practical Conference on Innovations and Integrated Processing of Mineral Raw Materials: Relevant Components of Economic Diversification to discuss the foundation’s efforts to commercialize these technologies.