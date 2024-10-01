Kazakh President Calls for Indivisible Eurasian Security in Multipolar World

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed an idea of indivisible Eurasian security that might serve as the foundation for creating a multipolar global order during a Sept. 30 Sustainable Development and Security in the Eurasian Space conference.

According to the Akorda, Tokayev, in his speech, noted that in the face of unprecedented geopolitical instability, diplomacy is playing an increasingly important role.

“In the midst of a profound transformation of geopolitics and geoeconomics, global climate and demographic challenges, threats of new pandemics, an escalating arms race, technological progress, including the introduction of artificial intelligence, challenges of strategic stability and sustainable development are becoming ever more significant for all of us. The conclusion is obvious – the international community needs détente, a new positive agenda to resume constructive dialogue. Therefore, the idea of ​​​​a holistic, indivisible Eurasian security can become a conceptual basis for building a multipolar, fair and sustainable world order,” said Tokayev.

The President focused on the implementation of large-scale transformations in all spheres of public life in Kazakhstan. According to Tokayev, the limiting of the President’s mandate to a single seven-year term was the most significant innovation of the political changes.

“There is no such norm in any country of the so-called post-Soviet space or even beyond it. One seven-year presidential term, in my opinion, is sufficient for the implementation of the election platform and reforms, based on the fact that the President is, after all, a state administrator hired by the people. I am convinced that the regime of law and order should prevail in our country. This is the only way to ensure proper conditions for the implementation of reforms, as well as attracting investment in the country’s economy. Law and order are the basis for building a just and fair Kazakhstan. The demand for justice has always been everywhere, and Kazakhstan is no exception. All our reforms, no matter how difficult they are to advance, are irreversible, no one can stop them, much less reverse them,” Tokayev said.