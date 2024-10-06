Kazakh Citizens ‘Write History’ by Voting in National Referendum

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens “are writing history by expressing their opinions and positions on crucial strategic issues related to the country’s future,” said Daulet Urankhayev, an employee at UEFA headquarters, after casting his vote on Oct. 6 in Bern, Switzerland, according to the Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland.

Kamilla Diasova, who moved to Bern four years ago, appreciated the idea of the referendum, noting that in Switzerland, citizens vote on “almost everything, even the simplest things.”

Sergey Lukyantsev, also voting in Switzerland, emphasized that today’s referendum is a reflection of Kazakhstan’s democratic development.

“I am for the prosperity of our country. In the current difficult political situation, we need to feel interconnected with everyone while ensuring our energy independence and security,” he said.

Askhat Mussinov, a lab instructor at the College of Engineering in Kuwait, explained that his decision was based on a careful analysis of both the risks and benefits.

“I was guided by principles of safety, sustainable development and economic benefits for the country. Additionally, I considered the potential environmental impacts and the importance of Kazakhstan’s energy independence in the future. It is crucial to find a balance between modern technology and the safety of the environment and people,” he said.

Yekaterina Sovetova, an entrepreneur from Brest, Belarus, expressed a sense of responsibility to participate in Kazakhstan’s political life despite living abroad.

“Judging from the outside, I think this is not the best solution yet,” she said regarding the construction of a nuclear power plant. “But again, those who live in Kazakhstan may make a different decision.”