Kazakh Asset Recovery Committee Expands Cooperation with Foreign Organizations

ASTANA – The Asset Recovery Committee of the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office strengthens international legal cooperation to identify and repatriate assets illegally acquired and taken out of the country.

“Particularly, information is exchanged through the Central Asia Regional Information Network [CARIN] and the Asset Recovery Interagency Network Asia Pacific [ARIN-AP] networks, as well as through the International Criminal Police Organization [Interpol] secure channels and the GlobE Network, global community of practitioners dedicated to countering corruption,” reported Kazinform referring to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

This year, the committee joined the Interpol working group on the development of a new asset recovery tool, the Silver Notice, and participated in its work. The committee also joined the GlobE Network to exchange operational information and requests.

The committee has established cooperation with the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR), a partnership between the World Bank Group and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) that supports international efforts to end safe havens for corrupt funds.