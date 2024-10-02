Kazakh Airlines Directed to Bypass Iranian Airspace Amid Middle East Tensions  

ASTANA – The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry recommended domestic airlines to bypass Iranian airspace after the escalation of the situation in the Middle East on Oct. 2.

“In connection with the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Kazakh airlines are recommended to bypass Iranian airspace and choose alternative routes, as well as follow previously sent instructions and recommendations for flights in the relevant region,” the Сivil Aviation Committee statement reads.

Following the committee’s recommendation, Air Astana has opted to reroute its flights to Dubai, avoiding Iranian airspace, according to a statement from the airline’s press service.

In this regard, the routes of flights from Astana and Almaty to Dubai will be changed, leading to an increase in flight duration.

“Flights to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) are carried out without changes, but will be revised in the event of an escalation of military activity in the region. If necessary, the airline will make additional changes to ensure flight safety,” reads the statement.

FlyArystan reported that the situation in the Middle East does not affect the current schedule of international and charter flights, as they do not pass through the airspace of Iran and other restricted areas.

“FlyArystan constantly monitors the situation and strictly adheres to official restrictions,” reads the press statement.