Information and Explanatory Campaign for Referendum Concludes

ASTANA – The information and explanatory campaign for the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, which lasted 400 days, ended on Oct. 4, State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote in his Telegram channel.

“During this campaign, for the first time, the country’s public forces were consolidated not for political but for economic reasons,” he added.

At the initiative of the Amanat party, six political parties and over 20 public associations created the People’s Headquarters for the plant’s construction. Its members held meetings with residents of all regions, where leading experts and specialists in the energy sector participated, giving Kazakh citizens the opportunity to develop balanced opinions on the potential for nuclear energy in the country.

Anastasia Shchegortsova, a member of the Central Election Commission (CEC), reported that the register of accredited organizations now includes 13 national and 231 regional public organizations. National associations can oversee activities in all 20 regions of the country, while regional organizations can only operate within their accredited areas.

“The CEC received and reviewed an application for accreditation from only one political party, Amanat. No others applied,” she said.

On voting day, one representative from each accredited organization will be allowed at polling stations. Additionally, 177 observers from 30 foreign countries, four international organizations, and 200 foreign journalists from 37 nations have been accredited for the referendum.