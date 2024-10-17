Frankfurt International Book Fair: Kazakh Authors Display Over 250 Books

ASTANA – More than 250 books by Kazakhstan’s writers on display at the Frankfurter Buchmesse-2024 (the Frankfurt International Book Fair), which takes place on Oct. 16-20 in Germany.

According to Kazinform, over 30 representatives from Kazakhstan, including public figures, publishers and translators, and large publishing houses such as Mektep, Almatykitap, Atamura, ARMAN PV, Steppe & World Publishing, ASTANA-KITAP and АmalBooks are attending the international book fair, which brought over 1,000 authors from 95 countries.

According to Rustam Ali, chair of the archives, documentation and book industry of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Kazakhstan’s participation in the Frankfurt International Book Fair is a milestone event for the country since the fair serves as an international platform to show the world Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and demonstrate Kazakh authors. Besides, the representatives of Kazakhstan will hold talks on the sidelines of the book fair to establish strategic ties. He stated that the exhibition provides Kazakhstan with a unique chance to expand and elevate the country’s book market, as well as distribute works by Kazakh writers across the world.

Workshops, roundtables, concerts and other events will be held as part of the world’s largest annual book fair.