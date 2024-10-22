Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Czech Republic Ready to Expand Ties

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský reaffirmed both countries’ willingness to expand cooperation during an Oct. 21 meeting.

The officials discussed bilateral cooperation, the regional and global agenda, and exchanged views on prospects for strengthening partnership, focusing on engineering, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, energy, nanotechnology and hydrogen production. They underscored the activities of leading Czech companies in Kazakhstan, such as Škoda Auto, Omnipol, Home Credit Bank and others. Nurtleu named energy and climate security as promising areas for expanding cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, Lipavský confirmed the Czech Republic’s intention to develop multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest.

“We attach great importance to our partnership with Kazakhstan. I am confident that my visit will contribute to deepening our bilateral relations – both politically and in trade and investment,” he said.

During the meeting, the diplomats noted the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Asia and promoting trade development.

Given the results of the Kazakhstan referendum in favor of building a nuclear power plant, Nurtleu showed an interest in Czech experience in this field.

Nurtleu and Lipavský also discussed launching the Kazakh-Czech project to reintroduce Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan. In June, the first seven individuals of this rare species were delivered to the Altyn Dala State Natural Reserve, with plans to introduce a total of 40 individuals over the next five years.

The diplomats agreed to intensify cooperation in science, research and higher education. Lipavský expressed support for the prompt launch of negotiations on a draft agreement to simplify the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.

Discussing current regional and global topics, including conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the counterparts expressed hope for the resumption of peaceful and constructive dialogue between the opposing sides.

Nurtleu reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and the country’s balanced foreign policy aimed at resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means. Nurtleu congratulated Lipavský on the election of the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic was signed following negotiations.

The Czech Republic is among Kazakhstan’s top nine trading partners in the EU. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $626.8 million (+48.4%), including exports of $147.7 million and imports of $479.1 million. In January-August, bilateral trade totaled $357.9 million. Since 2005, the total volume of direct investments from the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan has hit $354.5 million. In the first half of this year, this figure reached $24.9 million.