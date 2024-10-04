Dive into Wonderland Weekend of Art and Ice Show in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – From mesmerizing art exhibitions to enchanting ice magic shows, both Astana and Almaty offer a delightful array of experiences. The Astana Times editorial team has prepared a guide to the must-attend events in these two cities for the upcoming weekend.

Astana

Denis Ten Memorial Challenge gala show on Oct. 5

The Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2024 gala show offers a special ice performance. Legendary coach Eteri Tutberidze, who has trained world and Olympic champions such as Alina Zagitova and Anna Shcherbakova, will be the special guest. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of emotions, skill and grace with the best figure skaters in the world. Immerse yourself in the beauty and elegance of ice skating.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Sacred Dances” ballet on Oct. 4-5

Director-choreographer Mukaram Avakhri and the soloists of the Astana Ballet Theater explore the spiritual connection across time in this premiere performance. Through dance, they invite self-reflection and discovery. The show features captivating rhythms, expressive costumes, and talented artists, immersing the audience in the sacred world of dance.

The premiere features “The Wedding,” set to Igor Stravinsky’s music, revealing the profound emotions of newlyweds and transforming the wedding into a ritual. “QASH” explores the fluid nature of culture with music by the Chemirani band and vocals by Mushtari Islamova, emphasizing the ever-changing histories of nations. “Rukh,” featuring music by Abylay Abilkasymuly and the Bugarabu band, along with vocals by Venera Urazbekova, immerses the audience in past eras, highlighting the connection between past and present through an exciting time journey.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Contact” exhibition on Oct. 4-27

Nurzhan Southbekov is a unique artist known for his skillful blend of realism and abstraction in his artwork. His distinctive style attracts both fans of classical art and those who appreciate modern experimentation, providing fresh insights into contemporary art while highlighting significant historical and cultural themes. His works are featured in the Abilkhan Kasteev State Museum and many private collections worldwide. Has Sanat Gallery will display 28 of his paintings, offering a chance to explore his captivating artistic vision.

Venue: Has Sanat art gallery; 14, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Lecture, On Myths in Art. How the Audience Sees the Artist Lecture, on Oct. 5

There are many myths about artists and their work that people often discuss. For example, do artists have to be hungry to create great art? Is it true that geniuses aren’t recognized until after they die? Is madness necessary for genius? And do artists need to wear clothes covered in paint? Let’s look at these myths through the life of Vincent van Gogh. His experiences can shed light on these beliefs. The ticket price includes entry to the museum and the exhibition “Van Gogh: Revived Canvases.” Sergey Troshchenkov, cultural historian and curator of contemporary art, will be sharing stories about Van Gogh.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13к2В, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Last Summer” exhibition on Oct. 5-8

The Esentai Gallery will host a pop-up solo exhibition titled “Last Summer” by Tolkyn Sakbayeva, in partnership with the Esko brand. Tolkyn Sakbayeva is a Kazakh artist who currently lives and works in Madrid. She has won many international competitions and is a member of the Union of Artists in Kazakhstan and Spain.

The exhibition features two series of her work: “Suddenly Last Summer” and “Teen Park.” These pieces include still lifes and joyful scenes from a summer garden. Tolkyn’s bright and lively paintings create an atmosphere reminiscent of the Garden of Eden, filled with lush greenery and youthful happiness. The artwork showcases mismatched flowers and colorful figures of vacationers, using pure colors that evoke a sense of freedom while also hinting at nostalgia for summer days gone by.

Venue: Esentai Gallery; 77, Al-Farabi Avenue. Entry is free.