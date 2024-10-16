CONNECTED-2024 to Spotlight Redesign of Global Education System in Astana 

ASTANA – The CONNECTED-2024, an international conference about rethinking the image of the future through the prism of the worldview of cultures and philosophies, technologies and innovations, will bring together nearly 1,500 delegates from more than 20 countries in the Kazakh capital on Oct. 18-19

Participants will discuss such topics as generating intellectual capital for global leadership, building a strategy for the competitiveness of higher education, developing a new model of science considering modern challenges and opportunities, and the need to transform the educational system, reported the conference’s press service.

“In today’s world, where the speed of change exceeds all expectations, we need not only to modernize the education system, but to rethink its role and objectives. Education must become a catalyst for global change, forming leaders of a new generation who are able not only to adapt to the future, but also to actively create it. We are responsible for ensuring that the next generation lives in a world that reflects the highest ideals and aspirations of humanity,” said Daniyar Toktarbayev, director of the Foundation for Sustainable Development of Education.

The CONNECTED conference will bring together futurologists, philosophers, leaders in innovation and technology, public and government figures, religious figures, founders and representatives of the world’s leading EdTech companies, international organizations, transnational corporations, and others.