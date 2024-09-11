World Nomad Games: Kazakh Team Secures 48 Medals, Gets Ready for Fourth Day

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team leads the medal standings with 48 medals, including 21 gold awards, after three days of the fifth World Nomad Games (WNG) competitions, which take place from Sept. 8 to 13.

According to the National and Equestrian Sports Center’s press service, the fourth day of the WNG will feature nine sports.

Ethno-village next to the Kazanat Hippodrome will host zhamby atu competitions or traditional horseback archery in the Kazakh style on Sept. 11.

Kazakh national team has five medals in zhamby atu – two gold and two bronze in the Asian and Turkish styles and one silver in the Asian style.

Kazakhstan’s Azamat Makulbekov will compete in the powerful nomad strongman competition in the ethno-village.

Today, the Kazanat Hippodrome hosted a semi-final match in kokpar, in which the Kazakhstan national team defeated the Russian athletes 18:2.

Also, Kazakhstan will compete with Türkiye as part of the group stage in the kok boru tournament. Earlier, the Kazakhstan national team defeated the U.S. team 18-0. The leader of Group B, the Kyrgyz Republic, will meet with Russia.

The Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex will host the third day of the traditional archery competitions. Kazakhstan’s national team has won five medals so far.

Alysh (Kyrgyz belt wrestling) will kick off on Wednesday at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts. Competitions will be held in six weight categories for men and women. One participant in each weight class represents Kazakhstan.

Twenty Kazakh athletes will compete in the arkan tartys (tug-of-war) events at the Alau Ice Palace, which will also host the final competitions in assyk atu (knocking out knucklebones).

Togyzkumalak finals will take place in the Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.