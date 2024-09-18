US-Supported Program for Women Entrepreneurs Launches in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Kazakhstan is now accepting applications to support and develop women’s entrepreneurship in the country, reported the AWE program’s press service.

Launched by the United States Department of State in 2021, the program empowers women to realize their economic potential, creating a more stable, safe, and prosperous society.

The free program will be conducted online in Kazakh via the DreamBuilder learning platform. It is divided into two groups: one for women with no business experience and another for those who already have entrepreneurial experience and are looking to expand their businesses. Participants will gain business-building skills and improve their English language proficiency.

Women ages 21 to 35 from North Kazakhstan, Kostanai, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karagandy, and Ulytau Regions are eligible to apply. A competitive process will select 100 participants.

In a previous round, 130 women from the South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar Regions participated, with some receiving grants of up to 1 million tenge (US $2080).

Top graduates will be invited to the final event in Almaty, where they will compete in a project defense competition for grant awards.

AWE is a global initiative in over 100 countries that helps women launch and grow businesses. Since its launch, over 25,000 women worldwide have completed the program, forming a network of alumni who share experiences and build business connections.