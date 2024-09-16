Tokayev, Scholz Delegations Sign Agreements to Strengthen Kazakh-German Ties

ASTANA — During the official visit of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kazakhstan and his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the delegations engaged in substantive discussions and signed three memorandums aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Tokayev emphasized the historical significance of Scholz’s visit, describing it as a significant opportunity to elevate Kazakh-German relations.

“We have just discussed in a narrow format the prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations,” said Tokayev, noting that Germany is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners and a leading investor in the country’s economy.

In 2023, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries increased nearly 1.5 times, reaching approximately $4 billion. Tokayev stressed that this positive trend continues, with trade exceeding $2.3 billion in the past seven months.

Since 2005, German direct investments in Kazakhstan have reached approximately $6.7 billion, with the majority of it invested in non-resource sectors.

“Today, more than 1,000 companies with German capital operate in Kazakhstan,” added Tokayev.

Scholz acknowledged the dynamic development of the Kazakh-German ties, emphasizing Germany’s commitment to improving economic cooperation.

“We strive to enhance the conditions for our economic relations and expand opportunities for mutual trade. We are very pleased that our cooperation in the energy sector is progressing steadily. We have established a trust-based, consistent cooperation, a good example for the world,” said Scholz.

The sides confirmed their interest in boosting trade and economic cooperation in energy, green transformation, mining, transport and logistics, climate change, ecology and agriculture. They also explored the potential for strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.

The delegations signed three memorandums. The Deutsche Bundesbank and the National Bank of Kazakhstan agreed on technical cooperation between the central banks.

A memorandum of intent was signed between the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish the Kazakh-German Institute of Science and Technology at East Kazakhstan Technical University named after Daulet Serikbayev.

Another memorandum of intent was signed by the Kazakh Ministry of Education, Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Wiedergeburt Association of Germans in Kazakhstan and the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create a Kazakh-German school.