Tengizchevroil Completes Turnaround Maintenance at Tengiz Oilfield

ASTANA – Tengizchevroil (TCO) has completed its planned turnaround maintenance on two of the five production trains at the Complex Technological Lines (KTL) plant in the Tengiz oilfield, TCO’s press service reported on Sept. 3.

The maintenance, finished on schedule and within budget, achieved a 23% improvement in execution efficiency compared to the 2019 turnaround at KTL-1.

The turnaround used industry-leading execution methodologies to maintain reliable base business performance. TCO’s consistent implementation of large-scale turnarounds has resulted in over 98% average plant reliability over the past ten years.

TCO General Director Kevin Lyon highlighted that this year’s turnaround is an example of tremendous collaboration between TCO and its contractor partners. Over 7,000 Kazakh employees participated in the process, and 20 local contractor companies contributed to several improvement activities focused on plant integrity and reliability.

TCO Deputy General Director Konilkosh Suyessinov noted that the company prioritized the involvement of Kazakh manufacturers and service providers throughout the turnaround.