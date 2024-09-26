Organization of Turkic States Informal Meeting in New York Highlights Achievements

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed the achievements of Kazakhstan’s 2023-2024 chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during an informal meeting of OTS foreign ministers on the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, reported the ministry’s press service.

In his opening remarks, Nurtleu highlighted the meeting’s symbolism. It was held on the eve of the OTS’s 15th anniversary and ahead of its 11th summit, scheduled for November in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic.

He noted that under Kazakhstan’s OTS chairmanship, marked by the TURKTIME slogan, more than 80 events have been organized, including the fifth World Nomad Games.

Nurtleu also emphasized the vital role Turkic integration plays on the international arena.

During the meeting, the participants discussed interaction within the OTS and preparations for the upcoming summit. Strengthening OTS cooperation with international organizations, such as the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was also in the spotlight.

Concluding the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation within the OTS, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to achieve a common goal: strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Turkic countries.