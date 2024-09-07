News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, Nuclear Power Plant Referendum and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address, nuclear power plant referendum and more.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation speech: tax reforms, investment climate, and industrial potential in Kazakhstan

EU Reporter published an article on Sept. 4 about Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address delivered on Sept. 2.

“The speech, which marked a critical moment in Kazakhstan’s ongoing journey towards economic modernization, placed a strong emphasis on tax reforms, enhancing the investment climate, and leveraging the country’s industrial potential,” the article reads.

One of the central themes of President Tokayev’s address was the need for comprehensive tax reforms. He acknowledged that while Kazakhstan has made significant strides in economic development, the existing tax system needs to evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing global economy.

Closely linked to the tax reforms is President Tokayev’s commitment to enhancing Kazakhstan’s investment climate. Recognizing the critical role that foreign investment plays in the country’s economic growth, the President outlined several initiatives designed to make Kazakhstan an even more attractive destination for international investors.

Another major focus of President Tokayev’s address was Kazakhstan’s industrial potential. The President expressed his belief that the country’s future prosperity depends on its ability to develop a strong and diversified industrial base.

Interview with Elvira Azimova, Chair of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court

Asia Law Portal released an interview with Elvira Azimova on Aug. 29 about the work of the Constitutional Court.

Constitution Day on Aug. 30 in Kazakhstan is recognized as a national holiday. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the current Constitution through a nationwide referendum.

Kazakhstan’s Constitution has been amended several times, most recently in June 2022, with the aim of expanding citizens’ rights to participate in governance, advancing political modernization, and enhancing the protection of human rights. The referendum was a vivid example of the people’s will. As a result, the President’s powers were reduced, the role of Parliament and local governments was significantly strengthened, the death penalty was completely abolished, the Constitutional Court was reinstated, and the tasks of the Ombudsman for Human Rights were enshrined.

Echoes of a dying Sea

International Politics and Society, a Brussels-based publication, published an article on Aug. 30 by Marat Bisengaliev, a Kazakh violinist and aGoodwill Ambassador of Kazakhstan. In the article, he argues that the drying out of the Aral Sea, once the world’s fourth largest lake, is one of the most severe ecological disasters caused by human activity.

“In collaboration with neighboring Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan has been leading efforts to revive the Aral Sea region. The country is chairing the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea for the next three years, aiming to facilitate regional cooperation on sustainable water resource management, environmental protection and socio-economic development,” the article notes.

The author proposed that the international community can sponsor and collaborate with Kazakhstan on several projects to restore the Aral Sea region, including implementing sustainable agriculture initiatives.

Enough is enough: end nuclear testing once and for all

In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed Aug. 29 the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, reported the UN press service last week.

This date commemorates the official closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear weapons testing site on Aug. 29 in 1991; that one site alone witnessed 456 nuclear test explosions between 1949 and 1989.

Between 1954 and 1984, there was, on average, at least one nuclear weapons test somewhere in the world every week, most with blasts far exceeding the bombing of Hiroshima. Nuclear weapons were detonated in the air, on and under the ground, and in the sea.

Radioactivity from these test explosions spread across the planet and penetrated deep into the environment. It can still be traced and measured today, in elephant tusks, in the coral of the Great Barrier Reef and even in the deepest ocean trenches.

Kazakhstan sets date for nuclear power plant referendum

On Oct. 6, Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, an initiative the government of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is strongly in favor of despite Kazakhstan’s deep nuclear scars, reported The Diplomat on Sept. 4.

From 1949 to 1989, the Soviet Union conducted 456 nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan’s northeastern Abai Region.

Amid an extensive address delivered on Sept. 2 opening the new parliament session, Tokayev announced the referendum date, and the next day the necessary presidential decree was issued. In his speech, Tokayev said, “Given the growing global energy deficit, we are in dire need of reliable and environmentally friendly energy sources.”

Astana Think Tank Forum 2024 set to spearhead the role of middle powers as global unifiers

Modern Diplomacy reported on Sept. 4 that Kazakhstan is poised to address foundational pillars of our global international system once again, this time from the perspective of middle powers, with its inaugural Astana Think Tank Forum taking place between Oct. 16 – 17.

“Held under the auspices of the Astana International Forum (AIF) and organized by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, this Forum will bring together directors of leading foreign policy think tanks, researchers, advisors, and diplomats. This notable gathering will meet in a closed academic environment to explore the strategic and diplomatic roles that middle powers play in today’s global landscape.”

The article notes that the Astana Think Tank Forum promises a valuable platform for elevating discussions about middle powers to the world stage.

Novel art program starts in Kazakhstan-funded Fuzuli district’s youth hub of Azerbaijan

Starting from the 2024/2025 academic year, the Kazakhstan-financed Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli district will offer continuous artistic education for children who have settled in their homeland, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture told Trend on Sept. 4.

As part of the Great Return project, children who have relocated to Fuzuli district from Baku and other regions will receive lessons in piano, kanun, accordion, tar, cello and dance.

The program will initially accommodate 24 students under the guidance of five experienced instructors, with plans to expand the number of students in the future.

Funded by the Kazakh government, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center, with its foundation laid in March 2023, was established to provide creative opportunities and arts education to the young residents of Fuzuli district. Since its inception, the center has hosted various art workshops for Fuzuli students and organized a summer school for local school children, all under the direct oversight of the Ministry of Culture.

Iranian minister attends ESCAP meeting in Kazakhstan

Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Sept. 4 that Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi visited Kazakhstan to attend a ministerial meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, known as ESCAP.

The Iranian minister also held separate talks with Kazakh officials and ESCAP Under Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, discussing ways to boost bilateral cooperation.

ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions under the jurisdiction of the UN Economic and Social Council. It was established to increase economic activity in Asia and the Far East, and is made up of 53 member states and nine associate members.