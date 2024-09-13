Light Up Your September with Unique Art Exhibitions and Vibrant Festivals

ASTANA – After an exhilarating week at the World Nomad Games, the weekend is set to offer a fresh burst of excitement. Dimash fans can look forward to a spectacular concert and a fascinating exhibition. Meanwhile, book and plant enthusiasts will find joy in a series of engaging festivals. For those who love orchestral music, there will be standout performances to enjoy. It’s shaping up to be a weekend filled with a diverse array of enriching experiences and entertainment.

Astana

Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert on Sept. 13-14

Dimash is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with his beloved Dears in his homeland time and again. A Kazakh singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Dimash is university-trained in both classical and contemporary music, renowned for his astonishingly wide vocal range. He performs songs in 12 languages, making him a household name in Kazakhstan and earning him a global fanbase that can easily sing along to his main compositions. He is a People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an Honored Worker, and a laureate of the Daryn state youth award. Dimash has won numerous international competitions and festivals.

Over his illustrious career, Dimash has enthralled audiences with grand stadium concerts in China, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Latvia, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the Czech Republic.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

An exhibition dedicated to the work of Dimash Kudaibergen from 12 Sept. to 6 Oct.

The National Museum has opened an exhibition dedicated to Dimash Kudaibergen, entitled “Dimash: conquering the world.” This exhibition aims to create a unique cultural space that showcases the creative journey and achievements of the beloved national icon, Dimash Kudaibergen, in conjunction with his solo concert in Astana.



Visitors will have the opportunity to explore items that highlight the personal events shaping Dimash’s unique sound, capturing the essence of the Kazakh soul. The exhibition will also feature gifts from renowned personalities and numerous fans.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Magic of Qobyz” concert on Sept. 15

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of sounds and melodies. Take part in a concert where the virtuoso kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek will open for you all the facets of the ancient Kazakh instrument kobyz. This evening you will hear unexpected covers of popular melodies, exciting soundtracks for films such as “Gladiator,” “Game of Thrones,” “Dune” and original compositions by the musician, as well as works by Kazakh composers and world hits. The program will cover the entire spectrum of musical eras from antiquity to the present. Olzhas Kurmanbek will perform in collaboration with leading artists of the country, such as the String Orchestra, the Saz & Soul group, Renat Gaisin. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this grand event. Enjoy live music that awakens emotions and transports you to the innermost corners of your soul.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ne prosto orchestra: “Magnificent century” on Sept. 15

Ne prosto orchestra presents a captivating soundtrack concert featuring music from the renowned Turkish TV series “Magnificent century.” Be transported into the world of the series as over 100 talented musicians deliver a mesmerizing live performance, synchronized with video sequences highlighting the show’s most memorable moments. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of your favorite historical series and enjoy the moment.

Venue: Concert Hall of the State Academic Philharmonic named after E.Rakhmadiev; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Kitap Fest on Sept. 14-15

The Kitap Fest Book Festival is a cornerstone cultural event for every book lover. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the festival coincides with City Day and has been a beloved tradition since 2014. Kitap Fest was the first and remains the largest book festival in Kazakhstan, drawing over 70 publishers and bookstores annually. Over the past decade, it has showcased around 500 books with the participation of renowned Kazakhstani authors and publishers.

For two days, visitors can enjoy a rich cultural program, including meetings with Kazakhstani writers and famous personalities, offering a deep dive into the world of literature. The festival features a large book exchange, book exhibitions, psychotherapy sessions, a book fair, workshops, and various family-friendly activities.

Venue: Arbat; Zhibek Zholy Avenue. Entry is free.

Garden Show on Sept. 13-15

The Garden Show is Kazakhstan’s premier international festival dedicated to landscape art, design, and gardening. This event brings together landscape designers, architects, plant nurseries and garden goods suppliers to showcase the latest trends and innovations in garden art. Visitors can participate in interactive demonstrations and workshops led by invited experts, catering to both children and adults. The green fair will offer a diverse selection of plants and garden goods in various tents.

The main stage will feature competitive and entertainment programs, prize draws and gifts from event partners. Over the years, the festival has become a beloved event for locals, fostering a unique atmosphere with a rich cultural and business program. In 2023, the Almaty Garden Show welcomed over 30,000 attendees.

Venue: Central Park of Culture; 1, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.

Leonid Khan’s Exhibition from Sept. 13 to Oct. 6



101 Dump Gallery invites you to the opening of Leonid Khan’s debut solo exhibition, featuring linocut artworks inspired by popular memes.



Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Tickets are available here.

Concert of the Yurtadalab music project on Sept. 15

Yurtada Laboratory is an ethnic multi-genre musical project with the goal of creating and hosting sound laboratories within various yurts and semi-yurts. This setup fosters a cozy festival atmosphere across multiple yurt sites, recreation areas and art installations. The project’s highlight is YURTADA Live Sessions, a YouTube series that supports local music and artists through professional filming and multi-track recording. The laboratory presents several unique areas. The Electro Lab, an open-air, semi-open stage, showcases performances by DJs and modern electronic artists. The Acoustic Lab, housed in a yurt, features musicians and bands who perform entirely in an acoustic format.

In addition to musical performances, visitors can explore contemporary art exhibitions, attend lectures on the culture and history of Kazakh music, and shop for ethnic-themed items at a pop-up store. Traditional dishes like pilaf and baursaks are available, along with other conceptual food options. The event draws famous artists, bloggers, media, and cultural figures.

Venue: 41, Akboken Street. Tickets are available here.

BN Team Orchestra “The World of the best soundtracks” concert on Sept. 14

BN TEAM, a talented ensemble from the capital of the Republic, has performed over 180 concerts across 20 cities and internationally. Their upcoming concert will showcase famous soundtracks, including those from “Game of Thrones” and “The Magnificent Century.” Guests will experience the best and latest performances by the symphony orchestra, featuring music from “Black Love,” “Game of Thrones,” “Paper House,” “Scarlet Hearts: Bark,” and more. The event will include a symphony orchestra, choir, soloists, and actors, all accompanied by a video sequence on a large LED screen.

Venue: The Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.