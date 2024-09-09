Kazakhstan’s Tourism Sees Significant Increase in Investments in January-July

ASTANA – In January-July, Kazakhstan’s tourism sector saw a significant increase in investments. During this period, the volume of investments in fixed assets reached 467.6 billion tenge (US$969.3 million), which is almost twice as much as the same period last year, when the volume of investments was 238.9 billion tenge (US$495.2 million).

Investment growth was recorded in the country’s 14 regions. Top five regions include Astana – 163.8 billion tenge (US$339.6 million) in investments, Almaty – 54.6 billion tenge (US$113.2 million), the Turkistan Region – 43.6 billion tenge (US$90.4 million), the North Kazakhstan Region – 38.4 billion tenge (US$79.6 million) and Shymkent – 25.8 billion tenge (US$53.5 million), reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ press service on Sept. 4.

This growth demonstrates the tourist industry’s sustainable development, as seen by increased investor interest in this sector of the economy. Investments are aimed at creating new tourist facilities, modernizing existing infrastructure and improving the quality of services, which ultimately contributes to increasing the attractiveness of Kazakhstan as a tourist destination.