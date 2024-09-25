Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency: Nearly $4 Billion Recovered Since 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency has ensured the return of property assets and funds worth 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.9 billion) to the state and quasi-public sector entities since 2022, said Chair Askhat Zhumagali during a Sept. 24 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Nearly 153.3 billion tenge (US$321.5 million) have been transferred to the education infrastructure support fund to construct 80 schools, 50 of which have already opened.

During the meeting, Zhumagali reported on measures to combat corruption in the country and suppress offenses involving high-ranking officials.

Tokayev and Zhumagali discussed implementing Digital Tenge, a digital form of the Kazakh currency, and efforts to eradicate corruption in road construction and the agricultural sector.

Zhumagali also discussed the implementation of the Comfortable School national project that aims to resolve long-standing issues in the education sector, such as the shortage of student places and three-shift schools. The agency has been analyzing possible corruption risks that contribute to the irrational use of funds and delays in the delivery of facilities.

The meeting also focused on measures to eliminate corruption factors that contributed to multi-billion dollar thefts from the teachers’ salary fund. This year, the agency initiated the introduction of digital solutions aimed at automating budget processes, integrating the treasury system with the accounting systems of educational organizations, and introducing biometrics when signing payment documents.