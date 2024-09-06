Kazakhstan Strengthens Partnership with Islamic Development Bank, OPEC Fund, and Arab Coordination Group

ASTANA – On Sept. 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with key leaders of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, and the Arab Coordination Group to discuss expanding cooperation, reported Akorda.

During the meeting with IsDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Tokayev highlighted the bank’s role as a reliable partner in Kazakhstan’s quest for sustainable development, with over 70 joint projects implemented at a value of approximately $2 billion.

The President welcomed the update of the Strategic Framework Agreement with the IsDB, which provides additional financial support for significant infrastructure and industrial projects. Al Jasser reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to Kazakhstan’s economic diversification.

With Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director-General of the OPEC Fund for International Development, Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic focus on partnerships with the Middle East and North Africa. Alkhalifa outlined plans to finance key sectors in Kazakhstan, including the gas chemical industry, transport, water resources management, and healthcare.

At the meeting with thecArab Coordination Group, the President praised the strong political, economic, and trade ties between Kazakhstan and Gulf countries, driven by agreements reached during high-level visits. He noted Kazakhstan’s goal to attract $150 billion in foreign direct investment by 2029 as part of a new investment cycle. The Arab Coordination Group funds discussed potential joint projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.