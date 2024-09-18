Kazakhstan Soars to 24th Place in Global E-Government Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 24th in the global e-government development index, climbing four spots from the previous report, according to the United Nations (UN) E-Government Survey 2024.

According to the update released by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry on Sept. 18., this year’s ranking places Kazakhstan ahead of Uruguay (25th), Switzerland (26th), Türkiye (27th), France (34th), China (35th), and Canada (47th). The 2024 report, which evaluates 193 UN member states, includes data collected from 2022-2023.

“This ranking is a significant indicator of our digitalization and public administration progress. The survey, conducted every two years, looks at key areas such as e-services, human capital, and telecommunications infrastructure. This success is the result of our collaborative efforts, and we remain committed to making our services accessible, secure, and innovative for all Kazakh citizens,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.

Key highlights from the report include Kazakhstan’s tenth place in the Online Services Index (OSI), alongside leaders like South Korea, Denmark, and Estonia, surpassing China, Germany, and Australia.

Kazakhstan also leads the Commonwealth of Independent States, ahead of Russia (43rd), Armenia (48th), Uzbekistan (63rd), and Azerbaijan (74th), and is the top performer among landlocked countries.

Kazakhstan improved its position in telecommunications infrastructure, rising 23 spots to 41st place.

The report also emphasizes Kazakhstan’s significant strides in digital transformation, including substantial investments in digital infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), which have enhanced governance and public service delivery.