Kazakhstan Exports IT Solutions to Tajikistan, Sierra Leone, Togo

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has signed licensing agreements with Tajikistan, Sierra Leone, and Togo to transfer domestic experience in creating electronic government systems, Acting Chairman of National Information Technologies (NIT) Dmitriy Mun said on the sidelines of the first Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation on Sept. 3.

As reported by Kazinform, NIT provided these countries with the source codes for several e-government information systems, including the E-Peer website builder, Smart Data Ukimet, and Smart Bridge, as a grant.

“We create over 4,000 websites of all government agencies in Kazakhstan on a single platform, a website builder that enables news website creation without programming,” Mun explained.

He added that the collaboration with Tajikistan has already resulted in the creation of over five websites using this platform.

​These recent licensing agreements with Tajikistan, Sierra Leone, and Togo demonstrate significant progress in achieving the goals set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his last year’s state-of-nation address, where he called for boosting Kazakhstan’s IT service exports. By sharing its expertise in e-government systems, the country is solidifying its role as an emerging player in the global digital transformation.