Kazakh Universities to Launch Learning Paths on Coursera for Future Teachers

ASTANA — Kazakh universities will now offer individual Learning Paths for undergraduate and graduate students through the Coursera platform, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service reported on Sept. 4. This is part of the ministry’s initiative to provide high-quality teacher training.

These paths include courses and projects specifically selected to develop the key competencies required by the professional standard for teachers.

Students will be able to design curricula that involve courses from top global university professors, organize the educational process, evaluate student results, work with modern educational technologies and artificial intelligence, and master the skills and methods that will help effectively teach complex subjects, manage time, and develop self-regulation in students.

The paths have been curated to develop research skills and pedagogical qualimetry, enabling future teachers to improve educational processes. Courses on soft skills and first psychological aid such as emotional intelligence, leadership, teamwork, and stress resilience will also be available.

Universities can choose from ready-made paths in the Coursera catalog or create their own. Upon completing a Learning Path, students will receive a Digital Badge with the university’s logo, confirming their professional skills and competencies.