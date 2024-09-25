Kazakh Foreign Minister Holds Talks with US Corporate Giants in New York

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu held several meetings with representatives of leading American companies on Sept. 23 in New York to discuss the development of long-term partnerships.

The foreign ministry’s press service reported that during talks with PepsiCo’s leadership, the sides discussed developing the food industry and enhancing the country’s export potential to increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan products in the international market.

In June, PepsiCo launched the construction of the new plant in the Almaty Region, which is set to become the largest in Central Asia. The project is anticipated to significantly enhance agricultural development in Kazakhstan, boosting farmers’ incomes and bolstering the national economy.

In an interview with The Astana Times, David Manzini, the president of PepsiCo for Central Asia, Russia, Belarus, and the Caucasus, emphasized PepsiCo’s commitment to sourcing local raw materials and indicated plans to finalize contracts with Kazakh farmers for initial potato test batches for the production of Lay’s potato chips.

The meeting with Google focused on expanding collaboration within the Google for Startups program. In integrating artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, both parties agreed to continue joint efforts to promote local startups in global markets and develop digital infrastructure and an innovation ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

As part of the Digital Country Partnership (DCP) program, implemented in collaboration with Mastercard, Nurtleu emphasized the importance of joint achievements in developing financial infrastructure and implementing fintech solutions to strengthen Kazakhstan’s leadership in developing a digital, cashless economy.

During the meeting with Citi, the parties reviewed the 30-year partnership and discussed sustainable financing, improving trade relations, and developing infrastructure projects. Nurtleu expressed his appreciation for the company’s contribution to the country’s economic development and highlighted the importance of continued cooperation in attracting foreign investments.

Nurtleu and Visa representatives discussed initiatives to expand access to financial services and improve digital services in rural areas, which aim to enhance financial inclusion and regional development in Kazakhstan.