Kazakh Capital Hosts ‘Treasure Island’ Exhibition Redefining Jewelry Art

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital unveiled “The Treasure Island” exhibition on Sept. 19 at the Kulanshi Art Center, showcasing conceptual jewelry art.

The exhibition, which will run through Oct.12, features 130 works by contemporary and conceptual artists from seven countries, including Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. Unlike traditional jewelry art, the featured artists reimagine established aesthetic norms and materials. Their works address ecological and technological themes and explore gender and social roles.

The project aims to popularize contemporary art, expanding perceptions of jewelry as more than a decorative or status symbol. Each piece tells a unique, thought-provoking story, inviting viewers to reflect on what jewelry means in the modern world.

Zhanna Assanova, founder of the Syldyr project and co-curator of the exhibition, explained that the event introduces conceptual jewelry as a new expressive language at the crossroads of fashion, design, art, and artisanry.

“The works tell us about the value of an idea and the artist’s concept. Here, the material is not paramount in the traditional sense. Would a piece of jewelry lose its value if it were made from car trim instead of gold? Why imitate baroque pearls with plastic? The artists answer these questions and ask new ones, sparking dialogue about value, status, nature, and social change,” she said.

Leyla Mahat, Kulanshi Art Gallery curator, highlighted the exhibition’s multifaceted and unconventional nature.

“The artists and jewelers use unconventional materials like pencil stubs and erasers. At the same time, some pieces are crafted from precious stones, which, at first glance, may seem like simple craftsmanship. The works combine humor with serious ecological and social messages,” she said in an interview with The Astana Times.

Mahat highlighted Assanova’s project, Jewelry Without a Voice, which features traditional Kazakh hair ornaments made from soft plastic instead of metal.

“As you know, this jewelry normally jingles as a young Kazakh girl moves, but here, the silence reflects modernity. Other projects, like brooches made from recycled Mercedes parts, highlight today’s material abundance,” she said.

Among the standout works were pieces by Ilya Kazakov, created from old radio parts. His series focuses on environmental awareness and the reuse of materials, turning electronic waste into jewelry.

“I was invited to participate in an exhibition that does not use traditional materials. Instead, we worked with everyday items that are not typically seen as valuable for jewelry. I chose to use old electronic parts, a nod to my childhood. My father worked as a communications technician and had a collection of these now-obsolete parts. I gave these items, like light bulbs and components, a second life, turning them into something aesthetically beautiful,” Kazakov said in a comment for this story.

Kazakov, who has been in the jewelry business for 25 years, spent two months preparing his collection.

“The most challenging part for me was immersing myself in the theme to truly connect with it, then developing sketches and ideas. The hardest aspect was allowing the idea to mature. It was not so much difficult as it was a matter of waiting for the concept to emerge. Once that happened, everything came together quickly and easily,” he said.

Valentina Komarskaya, a psychologist from Karagandy, came to see the exhibition with a group of 17 people.

“I love conceptual art, and this exhibition is quite unique. It brings a sense of peace. In our challenging world, seeing something so captivating is refreshing. The pieces, especially those exploring masculine and feminine themes, are deeply resonant,” she said.

Turkish Embassy Counselor Erkin Semih Ozturk attended the exhibition with his wife, Merva Ozturk. Both were charmed by the jewelry on display.

“We were particularly intrigued by the cubic-style pieces. Everything here has a postmodern feel, and we love how the unusual designs showcase the artists’ freedom,” Merva Ozturk told The Astana Times.

An artist herself, specializing in modern and postmodern sculpture and painting, she expressed her interest in one day presenting her own work in Kazakhstan.