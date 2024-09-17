IAEA Chief Grossi Outlines Kazakhstan’s Key Role in Global Nuclear Safety

ASTANA – International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi outlined Kazakhstan’s key role in global nuclear security at the opening ceremony of the national pavilion as part of the 68th regular session of the IAEA General Conference, which is taking place on Sept. 16-20 in Vienna.

Visiting Kazakhstan’s stand focused on the development of peaceful atoms and the country’s contribution to global nuclear safety, Grossi emphasized the country’s key role in global efforts to develop nuclear energy, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service.

“Kazakhstan’s vast resources and its nuclear safety initiatives make an invaluable contribution to the development of the industry,” Grossi said.

He also recalled the country’s long-term cooperation with the IAEA, underlining Kazakhstan’s role in hosting the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank. Grossi highlighted the importance of the upcoming referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, which will be held on Oct. 6, noting that its results will be decisive for the future development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.

“The IAEA stands ready to support Kazakhstan at this important time, ensuring safety, security and international confidence,” he said.

During the 68th regular session of the IAEA General Conference, Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev proposed holding the next conference in Kazakhstan.

“Taking into account Kazakhstan’s accumulated experience in researching nuclear reactors and the production of radiopharmaceuticals, I would like to propose holding the next International Conference on Research Reactors in Kazakhstan with the IAEA,” Satkaliyev said.