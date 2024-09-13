Fifth World Nomad Games Final Day: Ordo Finals, Dimash Kudaibergen’s Solo Concert & Closing Ceremony

ASTANA — After the fifth day of the World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan’s national team secured 86 medals, including 33 gold medals, 25 silver medals, and 28 bronze medals.

According to the National and Equestrian Sports Center’s press service, on Sept. 12, the Kazakh national team triumphed in kokpar, a traditional Central Asian game known as “goat pulling,” defeating Kyrgyz athletes.

In kok boru (a martial equestrian art of the Kyrgyz people), the Kazakh athletes won a silver medal, losing to the team from the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kazakhstan secured two gold medals in tenge ilu, a traditional Kazakh equestrian sport involving picking up coins while riding a horse: Beknur Serikov brought victory to the national team in bes beles, and Rakhat Kambarov won in kos kulash section.

The Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex hosted the final competition in traditional archery, known as sadak atu. The Kazakh athletes won a silver medal, losing to the Australian team.

The Kazakh athletes won four medals in the kurash (folk wrestling style) tournament, including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

The Kazakh athletes won three silver medals in аshyrtmaly аba гureshi, traditional Turkish wrestling.

The Kazakh national team won one gold and one bronze medal in oware, an intellectual and strategic game played by the peoples of West Africa.

On Sept. 13, Kazakh athletes will compete for the gold medal in ordo, a traditional Kyrgyz game, at the Alau Ice Arena.

The word “ordo” refers to the general headquarters of the khan’s palace, and the game itself reproduces the fight to conquer the general headquarters.

Ordo is a kind of military map, which warriors used to learn how to defeat an enemy. A circle drawn on the ground represented the state territory, and rivals used this to work out the plan of battle. Knocking the khan out of the circle meant dethroning the ruler and winning the game.

Closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the fifth World Nomad Games will take place on Sept. 13 without grand festivities and spectators as Kazakhstan decided to reduce spending to meet the needs of the flood-affected population. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on major Kazakh TV channels.

From Sept. 8 to 13, Kazakhstan’s capital has hosted nearly 2,500 participants from 89 countries, bringing together representatives of various cultures and ethnicities to celebrate sports and nomadic traditions.

The fifth World Nomad Games participants competed in 21 different sports. Throughout the week, approximately 100 cultural events have been held daily in the ethno-village. The international scientific and practical conference, titled Nomads: History, Knowledge, Lessons concluded on Sept. 12 at the National Museum, with participation of leading experts from 12 countries worldwide.

Dimash Kudaibergen’s solo concert

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform at the Astana Arena stadium on Sept. 13-14 at 8 p.m. local time.

According to Astana akimat (administration), special buses will be organized for the guests to the concert venue from several points – the Saltanat Sarayi Palace, the Hazret Sultan Mosque and the Grand Mosque. The buses will start operating at 5 p.m. local time.

Private vehicles will not be allowed entry to the event site. Only those with a concert ticket may board the designated buses.