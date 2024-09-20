Euronews: Kazakh Superstar Dimash Qudaibergen on Music, Heritage & World Nomad Games

ASTANA – In an exclusive interview with Euronews Culture, Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen reflects on his career, evolving musical style, and how the World Nomad Games provided a perfect stage to spotlight Kazakhstan’s heritage.

“Kazakh global sensation Dimash Qudaibergen is not just a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist – he is a man on a mission. With his pitch-perfect, virtuosic vocals and genre-defying music, he is determined to bring the rich culture and traditions of Kazakhstan to a global audience,” reads a Euronews article.

Returning home after touring the world, he marked the closing of the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana with two electrifying solo concerts.

In an interview published on Sept. 17, Qudaibergen recalls with gratitude the support of his family and grandmother.

“When I was five, my grandmother took me to music school every day, even though she had trouble with her legs. Now that I have gained some fame and started earning money, I know that it is all because of my family – my parents, my grandparents, and my friends. Their support has meant everything. My grandmother deserves my success more than I do,” he said.

When asked about his homeland and Kazakh heritage, Qudaibergen said he is very proud to be Kazakh.

“In our traditional music, you can learn all about our history. When I was four or five, my grandfather taught me to play the dombra, our national instrument. If you are truly Kazakh, you need to learn the dombra. Now is a great time to introduce our culture to the world. Kazakhstan is a young country, only 33 years old. It is the perfect time to share our heritage with a global audience. My mission is to introduce our country’s culture, songs, and traditional music to the world. I have performed for audiences of 20,000 to 30,000 people around the world, in New York, Europe, and Asia, and that is only possible because of my fans’ support,” he noted.

Qudaibergen spoke about his solo concert at the World Nomad Games in Astana and the importance of this event.

“Half a year ago, the government invited me to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games. I said yes immediately because I know how important these games are for our country and culture. It is a perfect opportunity to showcase not just our traditions but also our talents in sports and horse games. I am really excited for my solo concert, though I am a little nervous. Performing in other countries is easier, but in Kazakhstan, I feel a little more pressure. It is like taking an exam – my teachers and vocal coaches will be there,” he said.