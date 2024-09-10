Arab Investors to Partner with Kazakhstan in Water Sector Development

By Saniya Sakenova in Business on 10 September 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov discussed the prospects for joint cooperation and potential projects with Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, and Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, during bilateral meetings on Sept. 10.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov meets with representatives of the Arab Coordination Group. Photo credit: gov.kz

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurzhigitov spoke about the construction and reconstruction of water management facilities outlined in the Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the Water Sector for 2024-2028.

He also invited investors to explore potential partnerships in automation and digitization of the water industry, groundwater management, reconstruction of water pipelines, and training of specialists.

The parties discussed improving the material and technical base of the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Water Economy, the Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources, and the National Hydrogeological Service.

The investors expressed their willingness to participate in the ministry’s projects. The parties agreed to continue discussions within joint working groups. They have signed a protocol of negotiations with the Islamic Development Bank, which paved the way for further agreements and significant investments in the country’s water sector.

Earlier, the Arab Coordination Group expressed interest in financing infrastructure and social projects worth $7 billion in Kazakhstan.


