Weekend Aventures in Astana and Almaty You Don’t Want to Miss

ASTANA — This weekend, both Astana and Almaty will host a variety of dynamic events. From captivating art exhibitions and sports tournaments to enchanting operas and charitable activities, these cities promise a weekend filled with unforgettable experiences. Ready to fill your weekend with exciting activities? Join us as we uncover the vibrant highlights of what’s in store in these dynamic urban centers.

Astana

“Heritage to Descendants” exhibition on Aug.17 – Sept. 8

“Heritage to Descendants” is the personal exhibition of Berik Alibai, a Kazakh jeweler and restorer, who made a great contribution to the development of jewelry art. The jeweler’s work is known for its unique style, combining traditional Kazakh motifs and modern design solutions. The artist works with various materials such as silver, gold, precious and semi-precious stones, bone and wood. The exhibition presents the jeweler’s 158 original works such as a panel, seats, headgear, weapons, belts and other works.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

13th International Hockey Tournament of the President’s Cup on Aug. 17-18

The 13th International Hockey Tournament of the President’s Cup is set to take place this weekend at the Barys Arena in Astana. This prestigious event, now in its 13th year, will feature top teams such as Barys, Khabarovsk’s Amur, Tolyatti’s Lada competing for the coveted title. Fans can look forward to an exciting display of skill and sportsmanship from some of the best hockey teams in the region.

Address: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are avaialble here.

“Night in Venice” opera on Aug. 17

“Night in Venice” is a lively comedy featuring the brilliant music of Johann Strauss Jr. The play is built on endless deceptions, disguises and mistaken identities, elements that are inherently tied to the carnival spirit, which forms the basis of the title, plot and production genre. The performance is filled with scandals, intrigue, investigations and, of course, love. This new addition to the Karagandy Academic Musical Comedy Theater repertoire is a true gem, capturing everything that opera enthusiasts adore: lightness, charm, bravado, vibrancy, subtle humor and unforgettable melodies.

Address: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Let’s Help charity event on Aug. 18

Let’s Help charity event, which aims to help homeless animals from shelters find new owners, is being held for the sixth time in Kazakhstan but for the first time in the capital. The program includes lectures by animal psychologists and veterinarians, interactive activities, gifts, and opportunities to adopt a shelter animal.

During the event, participants can attend lectures, enjoy a dog show and participate in activities hosted by animators and face painters. A special photo zone will support shelters, with each photo taken resulting in a pack of food being donated to the shelters. Guests are encouraged to bring items useful for animals, which will be donated to shelters. New pet owners will receive gift sets containing food and accessories to help their pets adapt.

Venue: QazExpoCongress summer stage. Entry is free.

Almaty

Qyzqaras international women’s film festival on Aug. 17-18

Qyzqaras is an international women’s film festival. During the festival, there will be screenings of both feature-length and short films, as well as a series of lectures on the female and male gaze in cinema, the role of music production and a pitching session for short film projects.

Address: Arman movie theater; 104, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ömir Fest on Aug. 17-18

The Ömir Fest team invites adults and children to the second annual festival dedicated to protecting all living beings. Inspired by last year’s success, where over 2,500 people gathered to support the ethical treatment of animals in Kazakhstan, the festival returns with even greater enthusiasm. This year, ÖmirFest will be held outdoors and remain pet-friendly, encouraging attendees to bring their furry friends.

The festival offers a variety of activities, including an eco-friendly food court with vegan delicacies, live music performances, expert-led discussions and hands-on workshops, a marketplace featuring eco-conscious fashion, jewelry and home decor. All festival waste will be sorted on-site and recycled, supported by the eco-community Recycle Birge. Participants can also learn how to support local animal shelters and contribute to animal welfare.

Venue: Square near the Aerovokszal shopping complex. Entry is free.

K-Beauty Fest 2024 on Aug. 17-18

Almaty will host the first-ever K-Beauty Fest in Central Asia. The festival will bring together worldwide famous artists, over 500 bloggers and pop-up stores featuring cosmetics from top brands. With gifts, contests and unique activities from sponsors, this event is set to be truly unforgettable.

Address: Offtop Picnic; 232, Nurmagambetov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Archaeology: Behind the Scenes” photo exhibition on Aug. 17-Sept. 6

Abilkhan Kasteyev State Art Museum is hosting a photo exhibition in memory of Oleg Belyalov, a documentary filmmaker and photographer, titled “Archaeology: Behind the Scenes.”

This exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to view archaeological work not only through the lens of academic publications and news reports but also in the context of the daily lives of archaeologists. The collection features backstage-style photographs, providing an informal and often overlooked perspective on archaeology. The exhibition will run until Sept. 6, 2024.

Address: Abilkhan Kasteyev State Museum; 22/1, Koktem-3 Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.